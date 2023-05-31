Retail Strategies

Hanford Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson (left) and Deputy City Manager Jason Waters (right) stand with members of the Retail Academy team after completing a one-day course on how to attract businesses to the City. 

 Contributed by the City of Hanford

A draft of a strategic plan to revitalize downtown Hanford is expected to be completed by the end of June, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.

The City announced the finalization of a $70,000 contract with Alabama-based Retail Strategies in late March. Under the agreement, Downtown Strategies, a division of Retail Strategies, will develop a five-year strategic plan to guide the future of downtown.

Also as part of the agreement, Retail Strategies created a one-day breakdown for how City officials could attract new businesses to Hanford.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you