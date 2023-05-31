A draft of a strategic plan to revitalize downtown Hanford is expected to be completed by the end of June, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
The City announced the finalization of a $70,000 contract with Alabama-based Retail Strategies in late March. Under the agreement, Downtown Strategies, a division of Retail Strategies, will develop a five-year strategic plan to guide the future of downtown.
Also as part of the agreement, Retail Strategies created a one-day breakdown for how City officials could attract new businesses to Hanford.
“A one-day retail academy is what they called it,” Johnson said. “Basically, they talked to us about how to try and bring more retailers to the city by showing our strengths and opportunities.”
“The strategies that you use for downtown, versus strategy used for large scale commercial development, are very different, and that's why they separate the two,” said Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.
The City and Retail Strategies collaborated to create and promote a survey to ask residents for their vision of downtown. As of May 30, the survey has generated 116 responses. The survey is expected to remain open while the strategic plan is being developed.
A rough timeline places approval for the plan around the end of August, according to Johnson.
In the retail-focused side of the agreement, city officials including Johnson and Waters, traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, for a day-long breakdown on how to attract new businesses to Hanford during the middle of May.
“People are actually going to other cities to shop for certain things that we just don't have in Hanford,” Johnson said. "Ultimately, at the end of the day, it gave us a retail recruitment plan. Now, as part of that, we have some data that they pulled for us, and we can use that to tell our story.”
As part of the academy, Retail Strategies developed a customized trade area, an indication of where residents near or around Hanford are shopping and how far they’re willing to travel to shop. The area was made by using cellular data and examining the distance between the City and potential competitors.
“The way to summarize that is that they are the people that would come to Hanford to buy things,” Waters said. “They kept bringing up that city limits were sort of irrelevant.”
Waters and Johnson suggested that a market guide created by Retail Strategies would be shared with potential retailers attracting them to the City by using demographic and commercial data to demonstrate the gaps in Hanford’s market. Johnson also pointed to using the market guide at shows and conferences well-attended by potential retailers.
“I appreciated that we went in there, and they didn’t go over our head with anything,” Johnson said. “They got us started with a foundation and managed to go into some pretty extensive detail at the same time.”