Sarah Hacker, candidate for Kings County District Attorney, announced she wants to hire a full-time investigator for the county's Rural Crimes Unit.
Hacker, 42, is running against incumbent District Attorney Keith Fagundes and former D.A./candidate Greg Strickland.
Targeting a constituency many consider vital to the Central Valley, Hacker said the combination of inflation and the demand for stolen precious-metal vehicle parts — as well as property damage to ag farms — necessitates a full-time investigator.
"I think with changes in the economy, namely inflation and higher fuel costs, our farmers are going to be targeted," Hacker said. "I believe it's important for the D.A.'s office to be included in the prosecution of these crimes, and that includes assisting in the investigations of thefts and vandalism, as well as securing restitution for victims."
Hacker was a deputy D.A. with the Kings County District Attorney's office from 2006 to 2015, prior joining Hanford's Diaz Law Firm, where she is currently a partner.
"I've had clients who own and operate dairies and farms who have been targeted," she said, alluding to thefts and vandalism. "I believe that because our community's economy is based on its agricultural production, these types of crimes affect Kings County's economy as a whole."
Hacker, who is running on the platform slogan "Justice for All," recently announced an endorsement from Kings County Sheriff David Robinson. Hacker said she's committed to working closely with all law-enforcement agencies.
"I believe the current Kings County's District Attorney's office is not cooperating enough with local law enforcement to deter [rural] crimes," she said.
Hacker explained she would dedicate "the salary of a full-time investigator" to deter rural crimes, particularly against ag-related companies in the Central Valley.
"The investment is worth it," she said.