When asked why this year’s Kings County Board of Supervisors election is the right time to begin a political career, candidate Martin Chavez is quick to make a clarification.

“I wouldn’t call it a career. It’s about public service,” Chavez said.

The 28-year-old farmer relations director for Pacific Farm Management Inc. is running for the District 1 seat against longtime supervisor Joe Neves.

