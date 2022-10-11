When asked why this year’s Kings County Board of Supervisors election is the right time to begin a political career, candidate Martin Chavez is quick to make a clarification.
“I wouldn’t call it a career. It’s about public service,” Chavez said.
The 28-year-old farmer relations director for Pacific Farm Management Inc. is running for the District 1 seat against longtime supervisor Joe Neves.
Chavez said that the reason he decided to run is that in his time serving on the Stratford Public Utilities board, he heard first-hand accounts from people complaining that SR 41 has gotten more dangerous to drive on, especially due to the fact that there is no turn signal into town, resulting in regular near-collisions. There have been two recent deaths due to crashes along that stretch of highway.
Chavez said that when it comes to keeping rural roads safe and attracting new job opportunities, current leadership is failing the community.
“Our entire lives have been changing dramatically and I don’t think the County has been keeping up with the changes,” Chavez said.
At the top of the list of priorities for Chavez, both if elected supervisor and in his pursuits as an activist, is empowering young people. He said it’s important for the county to create a culture that retains young professionals, rather than seeing them move out of the area.
He also said that when it comes to investing in the youth of the community, the sooner the better. He added that investing in after-school programs and parks will go a long way toward helping the county as a whole.
“The reality is that [young people] are our future homeowners. If we fail to invest in them, we’re failing to invest in Kings County,” Chavez said, adding that even if the funds don’t come from the county itself, if elected, he would work to secure foundation funds for student programs, especially those in high school.
Chavez said despite being on the young side himself, he has the experience and energy to dive into the issues facing the county if elected.
“I may be young, but one thing I certainly don’t lack is experience,” he said. I have nonprofit experience; I have experience serving on the Stratford Public Utilities board, dealing with water problems, dealing with sewer problems. And along with that, I have private sector experience working on a farm. I know what it takes for our Valley farmers to be successful and that’s what our economy depends on.”
When it comes to Valley ag, there is no issue more important than water, Chavez said.
“As Californians, if it doesn’t rain this winter, it’s going to be very tough for us next year here in the Valley and all across the state. There will be communities that go without water,” he said, adding that some solutions to the issue include desalinization plants and more local water storage.
In addition, securing funding for public safety is important, he said, not only to keep the community safe, but to show support for those with dangerous first responder jobs.
“We owe it to them. If [first responders] are out there risking their lives, then we, as supervisors, it should be our job to go out there and find the funding for them to have better equipment and to be better paid,” he said.
Chavez also serves as the president of the California chapter of the Ivy League Project, which encourages economically disadvantaged students to apply to the most prestigious universities in America. The nonprofit also fundraises to send students to tour those schools.
“In the past 27 years, we’ve had over 350 sent to Ivy League Schools. An additional 1,800 students like me have gone onto four-year universities and graduated, as well,” said Chavez, a graduate of University of California, Merced.
In his down time, Chavez, a passionate foodie, said he spends time searching for the Valley’s best asada and al pastor tacos, as well as making his own. He also enjoys spending time on the shooting range and playing with his dogs, Lucy and Ivy.