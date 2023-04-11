The design for Hanford's Heroes Park, which will include a skate park and amphitheater, will take 12-14 months after the City finds a design firm, according to Parks and Public Services Director Brad Albert.

“The acquisition and development of Heroes Park is a journey, and it’s a process,” Albert said. “The approval of the purchase and the sale agreement, which will allow us to enter into escrow to actually purchase the 40 acres, was a really important milestone. This park will be unlike any park in the region. It will be there for community benefit, and it will be there to attract others to our community also. When they come, it creates great economic benefit.”

Hanford’s City Council approved the $4.6 million purchase of the 40 acres for the park on April 4.

