The design for Hanford's Heroes Park, which will include a skate park and amphitheater, will take 12-14 months after the City finds a design firm, according to Parks and Public Services Director Brad Albert.
“The acquisition and development of Heroes Park is a journey, and it’s a process,” Albert said. “The approval of the purchase and the sale agreement, which will allow us to enter into escrow to actually purchase the 40 acres, was a really important milestone. This park will be unlike any park in the region. It will be there for community benefit, and it will be there to attract others to our community also. When they come, it creates great economic benefit.”
Hanford’s City Council approved the $4.6 million purchase of the 40 acres for the park on April 4.
Preliminary designs for Heroes Park include 13 out of 15 amenities identified as important by Hanford residents during public outreach efforts, including a pickle ball complex, a walking trail and a skate park.
“We’re going to have an outdoor amphitheater that, once designed, will house three to five thousand people,” Albert said. “What that means is we could do a concert series, we could do theater. We could do a festival. That’s something that I think is needed in the Central Valley and could be an excellent way to attract people here.”
The location of the park — east of 9¼ Avenue and south of Grangeville Boulevard — has been criticized by some as too close to Freedom Park.
But Albert notes the park’s location is over half a mile from Freedom Park and that the site was chosen to align with requirements from the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program, which awarded the city over $8 million to build Heroes Park.
Albert said the location maximized the chances of the City receiving funding.
“This was a competitive grant application, and all of California was eligible,” Albert said. “I was literally moving the dot 15 feet to get the data just a little better in our favor, no lie. That’s how precise we were being.”
Albert said the park’s location in the northeast part of town also aligns it with expected growth for the city of Hanford.
“As the high-speed rail station begins to be constructed and hopefully gets finalized in the future, people are going to want to live by the station, and I think you’ll see the development all the way out from 9¼ all the way out to the station,” Albert said.
When the Parks and Public Services Department submits a request for proposal, Albert said that the design for Heroes Park will likely get attention from developers at the national level.
“There is a saying I always try to adhere to,” Albert said. “Honor and respect the past, but don’t be defined by it. To me, our history and our culture in Hanford is very vital to this community, and Civic Park is a great example. We have to balance that with the evolving needs of the community, and our needs are changing as we grow.”