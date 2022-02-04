Addressing the issue of whether municipalities should allow builders to construct multi-family dwellings like duplexes and condos, the Lemoore City Council received two recommended actions from City staff this week.
The Council held a public hearing on Tuesday to consider a request by a housing developer to change the status of an existing land-use designation. A Lemoore staff report provided to the City Council offers two recommendations: one would approve the request; the other would reject it.
At issue is whether increasing the availability of denser housing simultaneously creates more traffic congestion.
Daley Homes is building houses on an undeveloped 7.09-acre site at the northeast corner of state routes 198 and 41, south of San Simeon Drive and Arcata Avenue.
The builder is requesting the city rezone the General Plan map to add 30 residential units on the site.
As originally approved in 2008, the site was designated to accommodate approximately 23 residential units.
"Roughly three-quarters of the site would be designated and zoned Low-Medium Density Residential and likely consist of duplex and triplex housing units similar to the units Daley Homes has previously constructed along Sonoma Avenue to the northwest of the site," the comprehensive report states.
In 2008, Caltrans determined the property was needed to improve future traffic flows for routes 198 and 41. Consequently, the city decided not to approve a land-use designation in 2008, and did not issue a zoning ordinance in 2012.
Four years later, after Caltrans elected not to purchase the site, the Lemoore Planning Commission and City Council approved a modified version of Daley Homes' zoning request. The council "designated the entire site Low Density Residential."
At the time, adjacent property owners to the north expressed concerns about a modified request to designate a portion of the site as low-medium density for zoning purposes.
The staff report makes clear portions of the site will remain low density, in keeping with the City Council's 2016 decision.
"The change would occur next to the future highway block wall," the report states, alluding to the northeast corner of routes 198 and 41 near San Simeon Drive and Arcata Avenue.
"The proposal would allow for a mix of single-family and multi-family housing on the site," the report continues. "City Staff had recommended approval to encourage a greater mix of housing."
However, the Lemoore Planning Commission recommended the City Council not approve the housing developer's request, "agreeing with neighbors who testified that the additional housing units would create land-use compatibility conflicts and increase traffic."
Accept, or Reject
Lemoore city staff provided the council with two sets of findings. The first entails approving the request to increase the number of housing units on the site. The second addresses denial of the project proposal to expand the number of residential units from 23 to approximately 53.
If the council denies the request, the site will remain Low Density Residential, meaning only single-family and two-family homes can be built on the site, resulting in fewer available housing units.
If the City Council decides to approve the request, staff recommends declaring the general plan amendment in the public interest and making it clear the amended zoning map will have no significant effect on the environment under California Environmental Quality Act guidelines.
Staff also recommends that if the council agrees to allow an additional 30 housing units on the site, it "may rely on this increased capacity for future projects to ensure no net loss in residential capacity."
The staff report makes clear approval of the request to expand the number of housing units "will not have new significant environmental effects."
Conversely, if the City Council votes to deny the request to expand the number of housing units on the site, staff urged the council to make it clear doing so is not in the public interest, primarily because of concerns about roadway congestion.
"The proposal will increase traffic on adjacent and surrounding roadways," the staff states in its report recommendations for opposing the request.
In addition, the report recommends that if the council denies the request, it makes clear to the public "the proposal would result in land-use patterns not consistent with the surrounding neighborhood."
No site plan or tentative subdivision map are being proposed at this time, according to the staff report provided to the City Council.
