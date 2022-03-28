Chris Mathys, who filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber for rejecting his ballot designation as a "Trump Conservative," failed in his attempt to be reinstated on the ballot with that designation.
As a compromise, Mathys agreed to appear on the ballot as a "Businessman/Rancher."
Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ruled in favor of the secretary of state's office, which rejected Mathys' ballot description on the grounds it did not comply with California law describing occupations for ballots, as designated in state regulations.
"I am disappointed in Judge Arguelles' decision," said Mathys, who is running against Republican Congressman David Valadao for the 22nd Congressional district. "I continue to support Trump 100 percent. I believe he was the best president in my lifetime."
The compromise to designate himself a Businessman/Rancher was approved by the secretary of state's office, according to Mathys.
The occupation description is in keeping with his career as a real estate agent and cattle-ranch owner, Mathys said.
"In 2005, I got into the cattle business with the Mercey Cattle Ranch," he said.
Mathys said he is the sole owner of the Firebaugh ranch, which he estimated comprises 300 to 400 cattle in Little Panoche Valley close to Mercey Hot Springs.
Although Mathys was disappointed he will not appear on the June 7, 2022, with the designation, "Trump Conservative," the U.S. Congressional candidate said he will not appeal the court's ruling.
Mathys is satisfied with the compromise to be listed as a "Businessman/Rancher," he said. "I'll be on the ballot."