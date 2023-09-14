Many county employees will see bigger paychecks soon after the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved multiple agreements with different unions and associations, agreed to the creation of several new positions and adopted salary adjustments during their meeting on Tuesday.
Several personnel analysts from the Human Resources department went before the board to ask for the approval of salary increases, retention and recruitment bonuses as well as new positions to be added throughout multiple departments.
The first analyst to address the supervisors was Ashley Hernandez who requested the approval of one new fulltime county health officer position to be added with a monthly salary set between $14,000 and $19,000. The county is currently using an independent contract to fill the duties of this position part-time, but would like to expand the department by creating and filling the fulltime position. If the county cannot locate a qualified employee for the full time position, they will go back to contracting for the services part-time.
Hernandez also asked the board to approve a new full-time Environmental Health Technician position with a salary ranging between $3,749 and $4,576 a month. She said by adding the technician it would allow for the department to hire someone who is working on their Bachelors degree and train internally.
In addition to approving her new position requests, the board also approved Hernandez’s several other requests during the meeting. Hernandez presented the board with side letter agreements with the Probation Officers Association, the Prosecutors Association, and the Firefighter Association, all of which included a one and a half percent salary increase and recruitment and retention bonuses.
Analyst Danyele Leap was before the board with her own requests for approval of side letter and successor agreements. Leap’s side letter agreement parties included the General and Supervisor’s Membership of the California League of City Employees’ Association, the Blue Collar Membership of Service Employees International Union, Local 521 and the Deputy Sheriff’s Association. She included a successor agreement with the Detention Deputy Association as well.
The side letter agreements approved one and a half percent salary increases and bonuses for recruitment and retention specifically for juvenile correctional officers and for the Deputy Sheriff’s Association as a whole.
The successor agreement with the Detention Deputy Association approved a two percent salary increase, an additional three percent longevity pay for employees with 10 or more years of consecutive full-time service, health insurance premium updates, and extended the Christmas Eve holiday to an eight hour day rather than four hours.
Analyst Adrian Lambing requested the board create a new Animal Shelter Technician Trainee position for the Sheriff’s Office, and to set the monthly salary for the new position between $2,782 and $3,394. Lambing explained the need for the new position came after the department experienced difficulty in filling other positions. The position will allow for the Sheriff’s Office to hire someone with no previous experience and train them to work within the department.
Lambing continued to ask the board's approval of the revised Animal Shelter Technician I to allow the hiring of a trainee and set a monthly salary between $2,942 and $3,567. She also asked the board to set the monthly salaries for Animal Shelter Technician II and Animal Control Officer I between $3,329 and $3,942, set the monthly salary for Animal Control Officer II between $3,567 and $4,354, and set the salary for Animal Control Officer III between $3,942 and $4,808 per month.
The board obliged with all of Lambing’s requests.
Mellisa Avalos, Principal Personnel Analyst, was the last representative from the Human Resources department to present before the supervisors on Tuesday.
Avalos requested a one and a half percent cost-of-living salary increase and benefit changes for unrepresented management and department heads in various county departments, and for the board to adopt a salary resolution to reflect the changes. The board approved Avalos’ request with no comment.
“A lot of good business got taken care of here today so again thank you to any one involved, [Martinez]’s team, Human Resources, the unions and associations, anyone who helped,” said Chairman Richard Valle. “This pushes the conversations and keeps the lines of communication going. All of that goes without appreciation.”
Other business
John Devlin, for the Information Technology Department, was briefly before the board asking for the approval of an agreement with Qualys for vulnerability and software patch management services for the county’s computers and servers. The approved five-year agreement is not to exceed $250,000, with no more than $50,000 used each year.
The Burris Park amphitheater will see a new shade structure soon after the supervisors approved the plans and speculations for the structure on Tuesday. The cloth shade structure will be funded and maintained by the Burris Park Foundation.
Steve Boggan, who represented the Burris Park Foundation, said the amphitheater was put up in support of the park’s free outdoor education program.
“I think this would be a great support so that we can have children in that amphitheater at noon when it’s 110 degrees and have some cover on them that’s good for heat and also for sun protection,” said Bogan.
The last item approved by the board on Tuesday were agreements with Lakeside, Armona and Reef-Sunset school districts for School Resource Officer services through the Sheriff’s Office, which created two new fulltime Deputy Sheriff positions.
The agreements initially began under a federal grant allowing each school to split one deputy between their campuses. Since then, each school has requested their own individual school resource officer.
“When you look at where we are in society today, if there is ever a way to spend money towards kids and a positive impact with kids, it’s with deputies and officers, this is the way to do it,” said Kings County Sheriff David Robinson. “When you think about other government entities that can go into a school and have impact, I would say it’s hard to beat a school resource officer or school resource deputy.”