Many county employees will see bigger paychecks soon after the Kings County Board of Supervisors approved multiple agreements with different unions and associations, agreed to the creation of several new positions and adopted salary adjustments during their meeting on Tuesday.

Several personnel analysts from the Human Resources department went before the board to ask for the approval of salary increases, retention and recruitment bonuses as well as new positions to be added throughout multiple departments.

The first analyst to address the supervisors was Ashley Hernandez who requested the approval of one new fulltime county health officer position to be added with a monthly salary set between $14,000 and $19,000. The county is currently using an independent contract to fill the duties of this position part-time, but would like to expand the department by creating and filling the fulltime position. If the county cannot locate a qualified employee for the full time position, they will go back to contracting for the services part-time.

