During Tuesday’s concise Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board held two public hearings to address changing text within county codes. The board also held a public hearing to review their use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds awarded in 2021.
Noelle Tomlinson, a planner with the county’s planning division, brought the text change before the board in order to allow for uses that are permitted in the light industrial zone district also be permitted in the Rural Community (CR) zone district after interest has been expressed to operate a commercial agriculture business in county CR zones.
“The county has received private industry interest to develop and operate a commercial agricultural wood chip drying and storage facility in the CR zone district,” said Tomlinson. “This use would be considered harvesting, curing, processing, packaging, and shipping of agricultural products produced upon the premises, or where such activity is carried on in conjunction with or as part of an agricultural operation.”
With no public comment and little board discussion, the text change was approved.
The second public hearing was presented by Victor Hernandez, with the Community Development Agency, bringing previously discussed updates to the development code text which adds the state’s new requirements for accessory dwelling units and junior accessory dwelling units to the county’s development code. No comments were received and the board approved the text change.
The final public hearing for Tuesday’s board meeting was held to give the public an opportunity to provide comments on the county’s use of funds received from the Department of Housing and Community Development to assist families impacted by COVID. The county was granted $137,000 for the housing department in 2021.
The hearing’s purpose was to gather public comments regarding the accomplishments brought with the use of CDBG CV1 funds and for board approval of city staff closing out the grant and submit the appropriate documents to the Department of Housing and Community Development.
With the $137,000 the county processed 47 applications, and assisted over 70 people in 43 households. The grant was used to help pay rents, mortgages and bills. Of the grant, approximately $68,000 was used for rent, $7,000 was used for mortgages, $24,000 went to help pay electricity and natural gas bills and $13,000 assisted in providing services by community service groups. The report was approved with no comments from the public.
In other board news, the Supervisors approved an agreement with Fresno City College Fire Academy to provide instructional and educational services to county fire personnel.
The board received a brief annual report regarding military equipment from District Attorney Sarah Hacker who stated the department has purchased no new military equipment since the last annual report.
Domingo Cruz, with Administration, requested the board continue the declaration of a local health emergency due to the flood water contaminants and vector borne illnesses. The county currently has one confirmed case of West Nile Virus, with a possible second case awaiting confirmation.
Cruz said that the water levels are dropping in the Tulare Lake basin and are expected to continue to fall, but noted big mosquito pools on parts of the water. Cruz said the county will continue to provide education to the public about the status of the emergency before the board approved the declaration.