During Tuesday’s concise Kings County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board held two public hearings to address changing text within county codes. The board also held a public hearing to review their use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds awarded in 2021.

Noelle Tomlinson, a planner with the county’s planning division, brought the text change before the board in order to allow for uses that are permitted in the light industrial zone district also be permitted in the Rural Community (CR) zone district after interest has been expressed to operate a commercial agriculture business in county CR zones.

“The county has received private industry interest to develop and operate a commercial agricultural wood chip drying and storage facility in the CR zone district,” said Tomlinson. “This use would be considered harvesting, curing, processing, packaging, and shipping of agricultural products produced upon the premises, or where such activity is carried on in conjunction with or as part of an agricultural operation.”

