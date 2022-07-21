The Tulare-Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy at the College of Sequoias celebrated its 60th anniversary by graduating its 154th basic academy class Thursday afternoon.

More than 40 cadets graduated from the COS Police Academy in front of a large crowd of family, friends, officials and now-fellow law enforcement officers at the Hanford First Baptist Church.

“You’ve been given the honor and the privilege of enforcing the law. You must have a reverence for the law in order to enforce it,” keynote speaker and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward told the cadets. “With any honor comes great responsibility and as police officers and deputies, you must always exercise integrity and with the use of this power know that your integrity must always lead.”

Recommended for you