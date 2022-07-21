The Tulare-Kings Counties Law Enforcement Training Academy at the College of Sequoias celebrated its 60th anniversary by graduating its 154th basic academy class Thursday afternoon.
More than 40 cadets graduated from the COS Police Academy in front of a large crowd of family, friends, officials and now-fellow law enforcement officers at the Hanford First Baptist Church.
“You’ve been given the honor and the privilege of enforcing the law. You must have a reverence for the law in order to enforce it,” keynote speaker and Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward told the cadets. “With any honor comes great responsibility and as police officers and deputies, you must always exercise integrity and with the use of this power know that your integrity must always lead.”
Other public officials and members of faculty were on hand to speak and give out class awards including COS President Brent Calvin, field reps for Congressman David Valadao and State Senator Melissa Hurtado and Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.
Boudreaux awarded class leader Kevin McMillan with one of the cadet’s multiple honors, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Brick Award.
The Brick Award is designed to recognize the personal side of the cadets, recognizing those that encourage others through acts of kindness and self-sacrifice, Boudreaux said.
“You helped the class succeed by leading by example and putting the class before yourself,” Boudreaux said of McMillan. “You were always supportive of your fellow cadets and encouraged them to be the best they could be.”
McMillan was honored with five awards in total, some of which he shares with fellow cadets.
The list of class awards is as follows:
- Firearms: Jaymes Kingen
- Arrest Control: Zion Shields
- Report Writing: Kevin McMillan and Brittany Olivera
- Scenario Performance: Kevin McMillan, Christopher Munoz, Jason Tucker, Steven Waymire
- Physical Training: Anthony Trujillo, Angelo Sanchez
- Leadership: Kevin McMillan
- Overall Achievement: Kevin McMillan
- The James Rapozo Award for Excellence: Kevin McMillan
James Rapozo, a Hanford native, was shot and killed while on duty with the Visalia Police Department’s SWAT team on Jan. 9, 1998.
The James Rapozo Award for Excellence was established in his memory. It serves to recognize those cadets who embody the character and heart Rapozo brought to the profession, said Visalia Police Sergeant Mike Short, a team leader with SWAT. The award recipient is chosen by Visalia Police SWAT members.
The police academy program, which began at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Headquarters in Visalia in 1962, moved to the Visalia campus of COS in 1973. In 2010, the program moved to its current facility at COS’ Hanford campus. Over those 60 years, the program has graduated 154 classes.
Officials honored Lt. Jack Thatcher, a law enforcement veteran with the TCSO, who retired in 1987. Thatcher was a member of the first graduating class of the academy in December of 1962.
Kingsburg Police Department Chaplain Jim Taylor gave the invocation preceding the awards and honors.
“May the next 60 years be as successful and glorious as the previous 60,” he said.