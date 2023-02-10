Construction on a roundabout that will replace a traffic light at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets in downtown Hanford is tentatively expected to begin in 2025, according Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.
“The one thing with construction is that it’s difficult to plan when it's years out, but the actual hammers probably won’t happen until 2025,” Waters said. “And we’re not at the point where we’re looking for a contractor. We won’t even start building until the plans are completed.”
The roundabout was approved 4-1 by Hanford’s City Council at the end of December, with Councilmember Lou Martinez voting against the project. City staff have submitted a request for proposal, also called an RFP, with final submissions due from engineering or design firms on March 17. Waters estimates that a selection could go before the City Council in April.
“The purpose of this RFP is to find a consultant to do a design,” Waters said. “It’s the engineering and design portion of the roundabout, and it’s more than just the roundabout. We’re also working on the streetscape, which are the sidewalks and those kinds of things, from Sixth to Eighth.”
Some public opposition continues
On Feb. 4, a handful of people gathered on each street corner of the intersection at Seventh and Douty to protest the roundabout. Bob Ramos, a Hanford resident who attended the protest, said a previous protest held on a rainy day was attended by about 20 people. Ramos said the money spent on the roundabout could be used more efficiently, and said he may work to organize more protests depending on public interest.
“I’ve talked to a lot of people, and I’ve yet to find a person who really, really wants this, who really wants to spend a million dollars here,” Ramos said.
The City estimated costs of the roundabout to be around that million dollar number, with the roundabout to be paid for with funds the City of Hanford received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a bill designed to provide stimulus funds and financial relief from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other residents expressed disapproval of the roundabout during public comment at the Feb. 7 council meeting. One resident, Adam Medeiros, claimed to have surveyed over 180 people while only finding one who approved of the plan.
Standing by their votes
Vice-Mayor Mark Kairis and Mayor Travis Paden have told the Sentinel in previous conversations that they didn’t approve of the original proposal for the project that included the creation of three roundabouts, but voted in favor of the single roundabout on Seventh and Douty to shield the city from legal liability and save taxpayer dollars.
Councilmember Kalish Morrow said she remains confident in her vote. She said research and statistics show while the majority of the public will disapprove of the roundabout before it is built, the majority will also come to approve of the roundabout once they get used to the change.
“I think they’re efficient, and they’re proven to be safe,” Morrow said. “Despite the unfortunate public outcry against it, I still believe this is a good option.”
Councilmember Diane Sharp said downtown Hanford has adapted to retail trends and customer trends in the past, and it would continue to adapt and survive. Sharp said her vote in favor of the roundabout was motivated by science, but that she was aware of the skepticism surrounding the roundabout.
Sharp said she did not want to respond to public comment received at the council meeting directly because she wants the public to feel welcome to share their ideas and opinions with the council.
Councilmember Martinez said in a previous conversation with the Sentinel that he voted against the roundabout because he feels there are better uses for the money earmarked for the project and was concerned with the cost of removing the roundabout if it became a problem.
Project reversal would be 'difficult'
Waters said that even if the City Council was to suddenly decide the roundabout was the wrong decision for downtown Hanford, the need to allocate funds by specific deadlines would make reversing course on the project challenging.
“It might be difficult at this time, given the timelines that we’re dealing with for actually delivering this project,” Waters said. “We certainly don’t want to lose the funding. This is a good opportunity for the city. Within the context of the RFP, once we have a consultant on board, there’s always the opportunity to make small changes to the scope, but sort of starting from scratch again would be difficult this late in the game.”
Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act are required to be obligated by the end of 2024. The City’s tentative schedule for the roundabout project will see Hanford enter into contracts with construction firms, and therefore successfully obligate the funds, during late summer or fall of 2024.
Criteria for grading the proposals the City receives includes the firm’s qualifications, experience, their approach to the project, the firm’s availability and other criteria as deemed appropriate by the City.
Opportunity for public input
As a member of the committee scoring the proposals, Waters said he would personally be looking for a firm that understood the historic nature of downtown Hanford and be able to factor that history into their design. Waters emphasized the project’s design is still in its early stages and there will be opportunity for public input.
“In all reality, for a lot of people, it seems like the process is done, but from a staff perspective or a city side, we really just started,” Waters said. “There’s going to be a lot of opportunity for communication and discussion and outreach about what goes there. This is the start of a process that is going to take some time, and we want to make sure that Council and residents are with us along the way.”