Construction on a roundabout that will replace a traffic light at the intersection of Seventh and Douty streets in downtown Hanford is tentatively expected to begin in 2025, according Deputy City Manager Jason Waters.

“The one thing with construction is that it’s difficult to plan when it's years out, but the actual hammers probably won’t happen until 2025,” Waters said. “And we’re not at the point where we’re looking for a contractor. We won’t even start building until the plans are completed.”

The roundabout was approved 4-1 by Hanford’s City Council at the end of December, with Councilmember Lou Martinez voting against the project. City staff have submitted a request for proposal, also called an RFP, with final submissions due from engineering or design firms on March 17. Waters estimates that a selection could go before the City Council in April.

Tags

Associate Editor / Reporter

Recommended for you