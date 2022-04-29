The Office of Congressman David G. Valadao will host a Service Academy Night next week to give Central Valley students an opportunity to learn more about the application process and speak to Service Academy representatives.
“Each year, one of my greatest privileges as a member of Congress is nominating exceptional students from the Central Valley to our country’s Service Academies,” said Valadao. “I encourage any student interested in serving their country to attend academy night to learn more about the application process.”
The event will be held Wednesday, May 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanford West High School cafeteria, 1150 W. Lacey Blvd.
The informational event is recommended for middle school and high school students who reside in the 21st Congressional District and are interested in attending a military academy. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the Congressional nomination process and meet representatives from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and ROTC programs.
Service Academies are some of the most prestigious educational institutions in the world, offering students an excellent education and commission as a military officer. Accepted students receive a four-year university education, room and board, medical and dental coverage, and a stipend while at school. Upon graduation, academy students commission as a military officer and serve a five-year commitment in the Armed Forces.
For additional information about Service Academy Night, please call Valadao's Hanford Office at (559) 460-6070. RSVPs are needed.