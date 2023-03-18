The Hanford City Council will review the city’s budget to keep up with higher expenses during a study session Tuesday at the Civic Auditorium, with the staff report describing a "critical" need for the City to restrain spending until the economic picture improves.
City staff has recommended that the Council appropriate $936,962 into the general fund and $5,408,780 across other various funds to accommodate more than $1 million in larger than expected electricity expenses, $34,200 to install 12 Flock Cameras across intersections in Hanford, costs stemming from recent legal settlements, and other miscellaneous expenses.
Sales tax revenue, the city’s top revenue source for the general fund according to the staff report, has increased by approximately $2.5 million and $1.4 million in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years respectively. But over the next two years, sales tax revenues are projected to remain mostly the same.
The study session will also feature a presentation from city staff on a downtown district called the Central Parking and Business Improvement District and Hanford’s municipal code guidelines for encroachment on the City’s right-of-way.
The study session will be followed by a regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will see the recognition of 22 employees who have been working at the City of Hanford for 10 or more years.
The Council will also consider the appointments of James Nelson to the Parking and Traffic Commission’s alternate seat, Sheldon Blackwell to the Parks and Recreation Commission, and Judy Scott to the Parks and Recreation Commission’s alternate seat.
Lastly, the Council will look at the development of a new contract with Main Street Hanford at Tuesday’s meeting. In a previous contract that expired at the end of 2022, Main Street Hanford was responsible for cleaning, promoting and installing improvements within the Central Parking and Improvement District. In exchange, Main Street Hanford was paid $81,090 annually for these services, where funds were contributed by businesses in the district.