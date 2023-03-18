The Hanford City Council will review the city’s budget to keep up with higher expenses during a study session Tuesday at the Civic Auditorium, with the staff report describing a "critical" need for the City to restrain spending until the economic picture improves.

City staff has recommended that the Council appropriate $936,962 into the general fund and $5,408,780 across other various funds to accommodate more than $1 million in larger than expected electricity expenses, $34,200 to install 12 Flock Cameras across intersections in Hanford, costs stemming from recent legal settlements, and other miscellaneous expenses.

Sales tax revenue, the city’s top revenue source for the general fund according to the staff report, has increased by approximately $2.5 million and $1.4 million in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years respectively. But over the next two years, sales tax revenues are projected to remain mostly the same. 

