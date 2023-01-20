A new website for the City of Hanford which aims to improve ease of use will go live on Monday.
Users who attempt to enter the previous website’s URL will be automatically redirected to the new website.
“As we transition to this new website, we want to make it as user friendly as possible for the public in terms of finding what they need, whether that’s information or documents or phone numbers,” said Brian Johnson, city community relations manager.
The website’s new home page will include a rotating carousel of pictures and graphic buttons that will take users to the new version of some of the previous website’s most popular pages in a single click. These buttons include links to pages titled Agendas and Minutes, Join Meeting, Online Bill Pay, Bids & RFPs and Employment.
“Those are some of the most used, most common, heavily trafficked parts of the website, so we really put a lot of thought into what people need to get to easily and put those as the bracket buttons on the front page,” Johnson said.
There is one more graphic button: Permits and Licenses. This button will lead users into Hanford’s online self service platform to apply for building permits, fire event permits and other tasks handled by Hanford’s Community Development Department.
The platform has existed for a few months, but the city's IT department will be uploading tutorial videos on how to use the platform. Residents can still visit the Community Development Department directly for assistance.
“We want to emphasize that people can still come into the Community Development Department, and we’re happy to help with any questions or concerns,” Johnson said. “We even have a tablet in there to help show people the steps.”
Other new features on the website include a more up-to-date staff directory, social media buttons and a revamped FAQ section. Johnson plans to keep the website’s community calendar and news and events sections updated more often than the previous site and said the new website will see continual improvements and additions as time goes on.
“Even on Monday, the FAQs will be better than they were,” Johnson said. “It will be nice to have a one-stop shop, and it will make the public aware that it is a place they can go if they don’t want to call. They can just hop on the website and can get an answer.”
Hanford’s previous City Council unanimously approved the creation of the website on June 21, 2022, to be funded through the American Rescue Plan of 2021, a stimulus bill created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson said he was willing to help the public if they encountered challenges or issues. Johnson can be contacted through his email at btjohnson@cityofhanfordca.com or his phone number at (559) 537-7999.