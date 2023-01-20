A new website for the City of Hanford which aims to improve ease of use will go live on Monday.

Users who attempt to enter the previous website’s URL will be automatically redirected to the new website.

“As we transition to this new website, we want to make it as user friendly as possible for the public in terms of finding what they need, whether that’s information or documents or phone numbers,” said Brian Johnson, city community relations manager.

Associate Editor / Reporter

