The City of Hanford is seeking applications from residents interested in serving on either the Parking and Traffic or Planning commissions.
Commission members are appointed by the mayor, with the approval of a majority of City Council members. Terms are four years and commission members serve at the pleasure of
the City Council. Commissioners do not receive compensation for their service.
“There are currently multiple vacancies on the Parking and Traffic Commission, as well as one vacancy on the Planning Commission,” said Hanford City Clerk Natalie Corral. “This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone who has an interest in local government and wants to be involved in the decision-making process of a diverse and fast-growing City.”
Applications are available at the City Clerk’s office or online at www.cityofhanfordca.com. Questions should be directed to City Clerk Natalie Corral at 559-585-2515.
More information about the Parking and Traffic Commission
The duties of the Parking and Traffic Commission are to investigate ways and means of improving parking and traffic movements and make appropriate recommendations.
More information about the Planning Commission
The Planning Commission plays a central role in the planning process by serving as an advisory board to the City Council on all planning and development issues and by assuring that the general plan is implemented by reviewing development applications on a case-by-case basis.