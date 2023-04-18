Hanford residents will receive a ticket to drop off one free load of refuse at the Kings Waste and Recycling Authority in May during the City of Hanford Spring Cleanup Event.
“First and foremost, it’s just a service that we want to provide to our residents, because it’s something that we feel should be done,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “Spring is a time where people do a lot of spring cleaning, and we want to at least once a year provide a way for people to get rid of some things and not have to be worried about what it will cost to dump that load. We want to make it a little easier.”
Tickets will be mailed out with residents’ April refuse bills. The tickets are valid for one of four different weeks in May between May 1 and May 27. Each ticket will tell its owner which of the four weeks it can be used.
The Kings Waste and Recycling Authority received 600 tons of solid waste from the event last year, according to Johnson.
“That’s where, ultimately, all the refuse goes,” Johnson said. “When we pick up people’s cans, it’s got to go somewhere and it goes to that facility. Rather than us going out and collecting someone’s stuff at their home, they can get what they need to dump and bring it directly to the facility. I think it makes the most sense.”
Residents’ waste can be brought in a 6- by 12-foot trailer, a pickup truck or even in the trunk of a regular vehicle. Treated wood or household hazardous waste won't be accepted.
The event has been running for many years and is usually funded by the City of Hanford. This year, grants from Clean California, an state initiative to beautify California, will be pitching in about $20,000 to help pay for disposal fees.
“It’s a common practice in other cities,” Johnson said. “If you look at Visalia, you can see their Dump on Us events. We want to be able to provide something similar.”
Kings Waste and Recycling Authority can be contacted at (559) 583-8829 and is located on 7803 Hanford-Armona Road. The facility is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
Johnson said more details will be on the ticket.
“It’s just a little something the City can do to help people with their annual traditions, and that is Spring cleaning,” Johnson said.