Hanford residents will receive a ticket to drop off one free load of refuse at the Kings Waste and Recycling Authority in May during the City of Hanford Spring Cleanup Event.

“First and foremost, it’s just a service that we want to provide to our residents, because it’s something that we feel should be done,” said Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson. “Spring is a time where people do a lot of spring cleaning, and we want to at least once a year provide a way for people to get rid of some things and not have to be worried about what it will cost to dump that load. We want to make it a little easier.”

Tickets will be mailed out with residents’ April refuse bills. The tickets are valid for one of four different weeks in May between May 1 and May 27. Each ticket will tell its owner which of the four weeks it can be used.

