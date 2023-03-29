A new counter being constructed with bulletproof glass and facing the Douty Street entrance at City Hall is set to be completed in April, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.
“Services, as far as in-person services, will remain the same, if not be improved with this change we’re going through,” Johnson said. “But there will be some changes, and the main change is that we’re going to have a new front counter facing the new Douty Street enterance. When people come in those doors, they’ll be met with that new front counter.”
The construction temporarily blocks off part of City Hall from the entrance of the building facing Douty Street. The new front counter will be made using bulletproof glass. Many of the materials used to build the front counter have been reused from the old living space of Southern California Gas, which previously shared space with city staff at 319 North Douty Street.
Johnson said that the renovation of City Hall for increased security was approved by a previous City Council. The construction was paid for from the city's General Fund.
The project is about halfway complete, according to Johnson. The construction on the counter is estimated to be completed by the second week of April, but city staff hasn’t determined whether the counter will be open to the public immediately upon its completion, although Johnson expects the new improvement to open sometime in April.
Once the counter does open, it will be manned by city staff, who can escort public members past the counter when necessary.
“What you see behind that counter is two work stations, all of that necessary tech equipment,” Johnson said. “You’ll have at least one person there all day, but at times you might see two people, one at each workstation. As far as staff you may see there, you will have the admin technician for parks and public services, and once we hire the administrative specialist, that person will spend part of their time there.”
Johnson described the project as a way to enhance security at City Hall.
“This is a public building, but we also want to make sure our staff is safe and comfortable while working here,” Johnson said. “I think this is going to help some of that.”