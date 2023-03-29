A new counter being constructed with bulletproof glass and facing the Douty Street entrance at City Hall is set to be completed in April, according to Community Relations Manager Brian Johnson.

“Services, as far as in-person services, will remain the same, if not be improved with this change we’re going through,” Johnson said. “But there will be some changes, and the main change is that we’re going to have a new front counter facing the new Douty Street enterance. When people come in those doors, they’ll be met with that new front counter.”

The construction temporarily blocks off part of City Hall from the entrance of the building facing Douty Street. The new front counter will be made using bulletproof glass. Many of the materials used to build the front counter have been reused from the old living space of Southern California Gas, which previously shared space with city staff at 319 North Douty Street.

