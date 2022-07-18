The Hanford City Council will discuss a request by public works to repair and purchase new tires for the city's vehicle fleet, and the purchase of four new pursuit vehicles for the police department Tuesday.
The Council meets at 7 p.m.
The Public Works Department has requested $123,160 and $111,320 to be paid to Badasci Tire Co, Inc. and Delray Tire and Retreading, Inc., respectively, for the repair and replacement of city vehicle tires and the tires on city equipment.
The department has also asked for $876,070 to pay for diesel and unleaded gasoline from three companies: Buford Oil Company, Kings Pertoleum LLC, and Silvas Oil Co., Inc.
The Hanford Police Department has requested the authorization to buy four 2022 Dodge Durango pursuit vehicles from Wondries Fleet Group, of Watsonville, in the amount of $179,096.38. The request includes approval of a contract with Cooks Communications for vehicle upfitting for $93,143.84.
The police department has a total of 48 Dodge Chargers in its fleet. Dodge has stated that they will cease production of the Charger pursuit vehicles by 2024 but that the Dodge Durango will continue production beyond 2025.
Also on the agenda: Parks and Community Services has requested an additional $23,352 in park impact fee funds for the closeout of the Hidden Valley Park Fitness Court installation project. The request is due to an error during construction which required the removal of 80% of the floor tiles, which resulted in the need to contract for the adhesive removal, order replacement tiles, adhesive, and then have the new tiles correctly installed.
The Hanford Police Department seeks the acceptance of $68,548 in grant funding from the California Highway Patrol for DUI enforcement and retroactive authorization for the police chief to execute the agreement with the highway patrol.
The grant offer required the agreement to be signed within 10 days. After contacting the grant officials, they recognized it was not possible for Council to approve a resolution within 10 days. Therefore, they instructed staff to sign the grant and then get the council to adopt a resolution retroactively.
The City Council meeting will take place in the council chambers located at 400 N. Douty St. and will be streamed live on the city website.