Chris Mathys is no one-trick pony, but he is running for Congress on a single issue.
Mathys, who is challenging incumbent Congressman David Valadao for the Republican nomination in the newly-created 22nd district, said he is running against Valadao because he voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
"The main distinction between Valadao and myself is that Valadao chose to impeach Donald Trump," Mathys told more than two dozen members of the Kings County Republican Women Federated group, who gathered for a meeting this week at Hanford Fraternal Hall Tuesday morning.
"President Trump endorsed Valadao," said Mathys, who formerly served on the Fresno City Council. "Three weeks later, he voted to impeach him, and to me that was a betrayal."
Although Mathys told the group he is running against Valadao on four key issues, he said he would not have decided to challenge him had Valadao not voted to impeach Trump.
"He was the only member of the Republican Party in California to vote to impeach Trump," Mathys said. "I personally perceive David Valadao as a Democrat in sheep's clothing."
The second most important issue in the upcoming Congressional district election, Mathys said, is amnesty.
"I personally believe that you need to obey our laws," said the Fresno State University graduate.
Mathys, who served in the U.S. Army, cited residency status as a key factor in determining whether people should be given the right to vote in U.S. elections.
He also cited the right to worship without government interference as a key issue where he believes Valadao is weak.
"Compelling churches to enforce government mandates" is an example of government over-reach, Mathys said, referring to COVID-19 restrictions that led to the shutting down of services during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
"We need to watch those mandates," he said. "It's a way of controlling our government and telling us what to do.
"Another thing that's gotta stop is all this pay to play politics," he continued.
Finally, Mathys told the group of Republican women from Kings County that water storage is an issue he thinks Valadao has ignored.
"He's made no attempt to support increased water storage through the construction of dams," Mathys said.
Other issues Mathys raised as major concerns to conservative Central Valley voters are mandates to prevent farmers and orchard growers from burning, the rising price of gasoline and "out-of-control inflation."
"You can fight city hall," said the former Fresno councilmember. "But you have to speak up."
Kim Harmon, president of Kings County Republican Women Federated, agreed. After welcoming seven new members to the group of more than 100 women, Harmon said she frequently voices her opinion.
"I've got a nice T-shirt," she said, describing the slogan. "'I am the elephant in the room.'"
If there was a theme during the group's luncheon meeting it was government overreach.
"I honestly believe the less government we have, the better off we are," said Mathys, noting he has challenged Rep. Valadao to debates several times in the past.
"I'm challenging him again," Mathys said. "Let's debate."