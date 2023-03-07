Stretching across nearly 25 miles as the bird flies, the swath of 237 Kings County properties owned by the state High-Speed Rail Authority cuts through the northern edge of Corcoran, then travels north where it passes just east of Hanford’s city limits.

“Over the past several years, our team has worked closely with property owners in Kings County and other parts of the Central Valley who have been affected by the project to ensure the best possible outcome with the least amount of impact,” Augie Blancas, information officer for the rail authority, said this week.

The parcels purchased on the eastern outskirts of Hanford are the planned location for a future rail station known as the Kings/Tulare High-Speed Rail station.

