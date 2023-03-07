Stretching across nearly 25 miles as the bird flies, the swath of 237 Kings County properties owned by the state High-Speed Rail Authority cuts through the northern edge of Corcoran, then travels north where it passes just east of Hanford’s city limits.
“Over the past several years, our team has worked closely with property owners in Kings County and other parts of the Central Valley who have been affected by the project to ensure the best possible outcome with the least amount of impact,” Augie Blancas, information officer for the rail authority, said this week.
The parcels purchased on the eastern outskirts of Hanford are the planned location for a future rail station known as the Kings/Tulare High-Speed Rail station.
“We are appreciative of the working relationship we have had with both the county and city in progressing construction and working on the design for the future Kings/Tulare High-Speed Rail Station,” Blancas said.
The Kings/Tulare high-speed rail station is a Phase 1 station, meaning that the station will be built in the first phase of the project which aims to connect San Francisco to Los Angeles.
The rail system will eventually include over 800 miles of rail, with up to 24 stations. Because the project is so large, and will run through areas of the state with extremely different geographical, environmental and economic issues, the project has been broken into 10 separate sections, according to the rail authority's website.
The first phase also passes through Bakersfield, Madera, Modesto and Fresno. A second phase to the rail system would add connections to the line in Sacramento and other cities in California.
The rail authority plans to begin testing the system by 2025, according to their website. Trains are supposed to be certified by 2027, with the trains entering service by the end of the decade.
Blancas said that the High-Speed Rail Authority has 2,208 out of the 2,300 parcels needed for the project across the state, representing 96 percent of the required parcels. According to Blancas, the rail authority has acquired nearly 1,000 parcels in the last five years.
Blancas would not give details as to the timeline for purchasing the remaining Kings County parcels, saying only that "the Authority is working diligently to obtain the parcels needed to continue construction in the Central Valley."