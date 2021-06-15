Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) released the following statement on the passage of the 2021-22 state budget:
“The budget passed today invests in California by supporting our small businesses to get them back on track, fixing our aging water infrastructure, investing in wildfire response, and providing the resources needed to help our kids succeed,” said Assemblymember Salas. “With $25 billion in reserves, the state is building a robust savings account while protecting the working families and frontline workers who have supported the state throughout this challenging past year. I will continue to fight for these priorities and look forward to supporting additional budget bills that will bring new investment and help to all Californians.”
Some important budget items include:
- $3.475 billion for water and drought resilience.
- $1 billion for wildfire response and preparation.
- $1.5 billion in small business assistance for a total investment of $4 billion.
- Over $4 billion for schools, childcare, and youth mental health services.
- $2.7 billion for the expansion of universal transitional kindergarten.
- Increasing childcare slots by over 206,000.
- $217 million to increase reimbursement rates at the Department of Developmental Services.
- $8.5 billion in new funding for homelessness programs.
- $2 billion for streets, roads, and highway projects.
- $7 billion over a multi-year period for broadband infrastructure and improved access to broadband
- services throughout the state.
- $200 million to fund the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.
- $10.3 million General Fund to the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program.
- $15 million for the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice cultural center to be located in Bakersfield.
- Additional $300 million to increase Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments to seniors.
- $14 million for the Kern Community College District - Delano campus.
Assemblymember Salas represents part of the City of Bakersfield, the cities of Arvin, Hanford, Corcoran, Delano, Lemoore, McFarland, Shafter, Wasco, and the communities of Armona, Avenal, Buttonwillow, Home Garden, Kettleman City, Lamont, Lost Hills, Stratford and Weedpatch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.