Seamlessness. That's the overriding goal of a proposed new transit center in downtown Hanford, according to Angie Dow, executive director of Kings County Area Public Transit Agency (KCAPTA).
"Transfers should be seamless — not more than five minutes," Dow said.
The primary purpose is to give Kings County residents access to public buses and nearby passenger trains as quickly and smoothly as possible.
Dow presented design concepts to the Hanford City Council at a recent meeting.
Her objective was not to convince city leaders to approve funding for a downtown transit center. The goal is to convince the council to approve building permits to begin construction on the $35M project.
"We're not part of the city, so it doesn't come from their budget," Dow said after the February 16 council meeting.
The director explained 80% of the project's funding is derived from federal grants. The remaining 20% is expected to come from state funds, she said.
Dow's presentation to the council consisted primarily of site plans and preliminary architectural renderings of the proposed transit center. It is planned for 7th and 8th streets, between Harris and Brown streets, close to the AMTRAK station in downtown Hanford.
Two of the primary objectives in selecting the site are to consolidate Kings Area Rural Transit (KART) staff offices and to accommodate all of the buses that serve the county.
"We came up with a preferred site," Dow said, noting all of the property needed to complete the project was purchased in 2021.
The plan, developed by architectural firm RRM Design Group in San Luis Obispo, provides room for up to 20 buses ranging from 30 to 35 feet long, and five 40-foot buses.
"When we look at our passenger projections we need to upgrade to a larger bus," Dow told council members, pointing out the need for longer vehicles.
The Hanford City Council must approve building permits for the project before construction can begin.
"We are scheduled to be done with [obtaining permits] in August of 2022," Dow said, noting construction is not scheduled to start until summer 2023.
Current plans include an extensive parking area that will include re-charging stations for electric vehicles. E-vehicle charging access will be available to the community.
The buildings are designed with three primary goals: to accommodate passengers, to house KCAPTA staff, and to provide training facilities for personnel, including KART drivers.
"Our passengers will be able to wait inside," Dow said, pointing out extreme temperatures during summer months and wet winter weather often are discouraging to public transit riders.
"Remember, we have a lot of elderly," she said. "So we're very pleased that this indoor area will be available to them."
Dow expressed enthusiasm for the training center to be housed within the new transit facility, noting private security will also be onsite.
She described the proposed transit building as an operations command center, where personnel will be able to monitor bus routes and activities, much like from an airport control tower.
"We will be like mobility managers," Dow said. "The mobility management center will allow us to maximize" public access to all forms of public transit.
The onsite training center will enable KCAPTA to recruit more bus drivers, she said.
"We're housed together, so it makes it more cohesive," Dow said, explaining the plans allow staff to conduct monthly meetings from a central location. "We are a very public-oriented service."
Uber App for Buses
One key aspect of helping passengers reach their destinations as quickly as possible is a partnership with Uber. Dow explained KCAPTA is offering an app that enables passengers to be picked up and dropped off by county buses at the most convenient "curb-to-curb" location available.
"We're going to be listed on the Uber app," she said, noting the phone app is ADA compliant for passengers with disabilities.
Instead of calling for an Uber "taxi," Kings County residents can look up a bus through Uber and arrange a pick-up.
"The bus driver becomes an Uber driver," Dow said. "The board's already approved that."
A few Hanford council members asked questions after the director's presentation.
Councilmember Francisco Ramirez (District D) asked why the initial proposal to build a third story to accommodate public housing was "scrapped."
There was no interest, Dow said, noting the initial proposal to build three stories required accommodating at least 50 housing units, which would also necessitate parking needs that could not be met.
Councilmember Art Brieno (District E) asked if there are plans to accommodate bicycles for bus riders who want to leave their bikes at the new station.
Dow responded it's up to city officials to implement ordinances for accommodating bicycles before they can be added to the plans.
"The bikes have to be parked in designated, pre-approved areas," she said.
Vice Mayor/Councilmember Kalish Morrow (District B) expressed her support for the transit station project.
"It's really encouraging that we are innovating," Morrow said.
Calling the presentation an "informational" session to "give the Council an idea of where we're going," Dow said afterward she believed it was well-received.
Councilmember Amanda Saltray (District A) seemed to agree.
"This is really well-thought out," Saltray said of the transit center presentation. "I'm really excited to see this."