Fourteen candidates are running for city council positions in the Kings County cities of Hanford, Lemoore, Corcoran, and Avenal, following the close of the official filing period Friday.

Hanford has three City Council seats open in this year's Nov. 8 election. In District A, incumbent Amanda Saltray is running against Travis Paden, a teacher and member of the city's Planning Commission.

District D sees incumbent and former Hanford mayor Francisco Ramirez running against Lou Martinez, a retired weatherization supervisor.

Tags

Recommended for you