Hanford Finance Director Chris Tavarez said Thursday that the city's $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises will be partially paid for by borrowing from the city’s vehicle replacement reserve fund.
“It’ll be more challenging to pass a balanced budget, but initially we won’t see an immediate impact to any operations,” Tavarez said. “There is still some reserve in the general fund, but it’s a lot lower now.”
The settlement with Helena, which stemmed from a property dispute and was approved by the City Council Jan. 31, required an initial payment of $7.5 million. Of that, $5.5 million will be paid with cash available in the general fund, with the city taking a loan of approximately $2 million from the vehicle replacement reserve fund to help pay the rest. The vehicle replacement fund will be continually paid back from the general fund.
“City Council has authorized up to a 10-year term if needed,” Tavarez said. “It will basically depend on if the revenue brings in more revenue than expenses. If it does, we will be able to pay it off sooner. If not, it will be a longer repayment.”
The remaining balance of the $12.5 million settlement will be paid in annual installments over the next five years. Tavarez said that the vehicle replacement fund was selected to help pay for the settlement because it had cash available and the city would be unlikely to replace the entirety of its fleet at the same time.
“If the city needed to replace the fleet all at once, then we would need to defer because the cash wouldn’t be there, obviously, but typically we do that over the years,” Tavarez said.
Tavarez said a previous City Council passed a resolution to try to keep a emergency reserve of 35 percent of the general fund, but the progress on reaching that number has been set back by the settlement.
“The city is going to have to be more constrained on what it spends on items relating to the general fund,” Tavarez said. “The general fund is the City Council’s most discretionary fund, our pot of money that pays for police, fires streets to an extent, parks and recreation. That’s the money typically used for that. Any other projects the city may want may be deferred due to this settlement payment.”
Tavarez said that approval by the City Council on Feb. 7 to lease 11 Dodge Durangoes from Enterprise fleets using money from the vehicle replacement fund would not affect the city’s ability to pay for the settlement.
“The lease agreement in this case would actually help, because it would be a lower amount down and then the city would pay over time, up to five years on those vehicles,” Tavarez said. “In this case, it does help.”
On the day of payment, there will be approximately $3 million to $4 million left in the city’s general funds for emergencies and to continue city operations. Tavarez said that the City Council has expressed no interest in any additional revenue measures, such as a sales tax, to raise money, and said implement something like that could take years to approve.
Tavarez emphasized the settlement would not have any immediate impact on city operations.
“It [the settlement] is better than a $35+ million situation,” Tavarez said. “I don’t like it either way, but it is what it is. I think the City Council made the right decision.”