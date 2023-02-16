Hanford Finance Director Chris Tavarez said Thursday that the city's $12.5 million settlement with Helena Agri-Enterprises will be partially paid for by borrowing from the city’s vehicle replacement reserve fund.

“It’ll be more challenging to pass a balanced budget, but initially we won’t see an immediate impact to any operations,” Tavarez said. “There is still some reserve in the general fund, but it’s a lot lower now.”

The settlement with Helena, which stemmed from a property dispute and was approved by the City Council Jan. 31, required an initial payment of $7.5 million. Of that, $5.5 million will be paid with cash available in the general fund, with the city taking a loan of approximately $2 million from the vehicle replacement reserve fund to help pay the rest. The vehicle replacement fund will be continually paid back from the general fund.

