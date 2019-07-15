LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss eight items on the consent calendar, including civil claims and a proposal for council vacancies.
The consent calendar includes three civil claims, according to the city's agenda. The first one is from a Lemoore resident who tripped and fell on an uneven sidewalk on May 21, which was caused from a city-owned tree, the claim said.
The sidewalk offset is located at 400 Follett St. The resident is asking for an excess of $25,000 for injuries.
Another Lemoore resident filed two separate claims asking for over $40,000 from the city in total.
On two different occasions, the resident drove over a loose manhole cover on Carmel Drive, causing injuries and vehicle damages, according to the claim document.
The staff recommendation is to deny all claims, according to the staff reports.
Another item on the consent calendar is a resolution to fill city council vacancies by appointment.
The process of appointing a new city council member was introduced at the July 2 meeting. It allows Lemoore residents to apply and campaign for the seat at a council meeting, and then council members will elect a candidate by vote.
There will be at least one vacant council seat in the weeks to come.
Councilmember Chad Billingsley announced he will be leaving the council to move to Colorado.
Councilmember Holly Blair, who still remains in jail on several felony charges, can lose her seat after five missed meetings, according to City of Lemoore Rules of Conduct.
Tuesday will mark her fifth missed meeting, City Manager Nathan Olson said.
Other items on the consent calendar include revisions to the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and a proposal to allow the Lemoore Police Department to fingerprint applicants for commercial cannabis operation permits.
There are no public hearings or new business on Tuesday's agenda.
