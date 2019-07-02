LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday to approve several items on the consent calendar and one item in new business, according to its agenda.
During the consent calendar, the council will perform the second reading of the proposed cannabis ordinance.
The ordinance amends the city’s municipal code to allow commercial cannabis operations.
Lemoore residents expressed mixed emotions when the ordinance was originally proposed.
In its June 18 meeting, some city council members explained why they are supportive of the ordinance.
The ordinance will advance to a vote on July 16 after Tuesday's reading.
Besides regular minutes, the consent calendar also includes an agreement between the City of Lemoore and the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce.
The contract describes the terms in which the city and the chamber of commerce will work together, according to agenda documents. The city will pay the chamber a fee of $40,000 for each fiscal year as long as the chamber will:
Organize, sponsor and implement four community events annually, including the Lemoore Holiday Parade
Meet or contact every Lemoore business
Maintain an active marketing program and include the city’s logo on marketing materials
Prepare, maintain and distribute marketing
If approved, the agreement will run until June 30, 2021.
Other items on the consent calendar include the approval of the purchase of a Toro Groundsmaster Mower from Turfstar Western.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Glick proposed the motion, stating that the mower the city currently has to maintain all four parks is 20 years old, according to a staff report.
The current 1999 Toro Groundsmaster Mower was purchased for Kings County in 2009. It is “past its work life and a major breakdown would not only cost from one-third to one-half the cost of a new unit to repair; the time down would leave the Parks’ staff without a mower to keep the parks well groomed,” the staff report said.
The new mower will cost $117,999.68, the report said. The price was already included in the 2019-2020 budget.
The last two items on the consent calendar include the approval of two grant applications for the Lemoore Little League Property Renovation and Heritage Park Renovation.
A resolution establishing procedures and protocols for appointment of future vacancies to the city council is the only item in new business.
This resolution comes after Councilmember Chad Billingsley announced his resignation at the June 18 meeting.
The resolution states that if a council seat is open, an invitation to accept applications must be published on the city’s website, according to a staff report.
At the next regular city council meeting after applications are closed, during a study session, each applicant will introduce themselves and present reasons why they should be elected.
Following the study session, and at the same regular meeting, a new business item will be agendized for council’s consideration of the applications.
Finally, the vacancy must be filled by a majority vote of the council.
