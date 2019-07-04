LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council met Tuesday to discuss a proposed cannabis ordinance and a procedure to appoint new councilmembers.
The entire council approved the second reading of the cannabis ordinance, which allows the distribution and sale of commercial cannabis in the city.
There was one public input from Lemoore resident Jacob German, who was in favor of the ordinance and supported the decision.
A final vote will be taken on July 16 to approve the ordinance.
The council also approved the only item in new business: a resolution establishing procedures and protocols for appointment of future vacancies to the city council.
The resolution states that if a council seat is open, an invitation to accept applications must be published on the city’s website, according to a staff report.
Applications will not be available yet since Councilmember Chad Billingsley hasn’t vacated the council, said City Attorney Jenell Van Bindsbergen. He will need to announce a final resignation date before the process can begin.
City Manager Nathan Olson said that the study session for candidates to introduce themselves will be August 6. The city council will publicly vote on the desired new councilmember at the regular meeting following the session.
Lemoore resident Tom Reed commented that the time between Billingsley’s vacancy and August 6 isn’t enough time to collect candidates for a new council seat, he said.
Van Bindsbergen said that the council has to appoint a new candidate within 60 days of a vacancy.
There was no mention of absent councilmember Holly Blair, who hasn’t attended a meeting since her June 5 arrest. The only comment came from Billingsley, who said that the council “will be down two members.”
All other items in the consent calendar, including the purchase of a new city mower and grant applications for Lemoore parks, were approved. There were no public hearings.
