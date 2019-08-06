LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council is set to meet Tuesday and appoint two new council members along with addressing several items on the consent calendar.
A study session will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the city council will address the applicants running for two vacant positions in District C and E, according to the city’s meeting agenda.
During the regular council meeting at 7:30 p.m., members will review 10 items on the consent calendar.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Glick is asking the council to approve the purchase of an AIRWORX air conditioning and heating unit for the Civic Auditorium. The main unit broke on July 12 and the bid for a new 15-ton unit is around $20,650.
Another consent calendar item focuses on the approval of funds for the construction of two water treatment plants. The guaranteed maximum price (GMP) came out to about $33 million, which is significantly higher than the original $18 million estimate for the project.
The city has enough in the budget, but must come up with $4.2 million to complete all budget projects for the upcoming fiscal year.
“While funding this project is feasible, it is likely to expend all of the Water Fund Reserves, which could be detrimental to the course of normal operating functions,” a staff report said. “Staff is recommending City Council authorize staff to research loans, and other funding options, in the amount of $6 million, so as not to deplete the Water Fund Reserves.”
The city council might also to revert back to bi-monthly meetings.
The council approved a new resolution in June to change the schedule to monthly meetings, but a consent calendar item proposes the city go back to having meetings twice a month.
Other calendar items include the approval of animal control service provision, a new legal service contract and an acquisition of property.
Two public hearings include the confirmation of the assessment of annual levy and ordering annexation of a territory in Zone 11 of Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District No. 1.
The two new council members will be appointed during new business and sworn in under the administration of oath of office.
