LEMOORE — The Lemoore City Council approved a second cannabis dispensary permit during its meeting Tuesday. 

NHC Lemoore, LLC received its cannabis regulatory permit and will move forward in the process to receive a state license. 

The company will join Valley Pure Lemoore, which received a city permit Oct. 1., as one of the city's future cannabis dispensaries.

Once both companies receive state licenses, they have 45 days to open dispensary doors or else they are at risk of losing their city permits, according to city planning agreements. 

NHC Lemoore will occupy the old Bank of America building at 338 W. D St. Valley Pure Lemoore will open its dispensary in the train depot building at 308 E St. 

City council also approved a new lease with the Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO). In 2009, the city signed a lease that required the nonprofit to pay $1 a year plus utility costs for the 12,420 square foot space inside the Cinnamon Municipal Complex (CMC). 

The city changed the agreement to a $300 a month, one year lease. KCAO’s current space allows for future recreation program expansion, but because funding is not in place, a one year lease is a better fit, according to staff reports.

The leased space has high ceilings, which could house indoor recreation equipment such as a rock climbing wall or batting cages. 

Lemoore City Council also approved the consent calendar and all items of new business during Tuesday’s meeting. Residents can view the meeting agenda here. The council’s next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at council chambers, 429 C St.

