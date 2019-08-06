HANFORD — The Hanford City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss two public hearings and several items of new business.
The two public hearings on the council’s agenda focus on confirming levy and collection of annual assessments in the city’s Landscape Assessment Districts.
In new business, the council is set to award a contract of around $1 million to Bush Engineering, Inc. for a pavement resurfacing project.
This project involves the resurfacing of street pavement within 12th Avenue from Hanford Armona Road to Springcrest Street and Lacey Boulevard from 11th Avenue to Irwin Street.
Improvements will include installation of ADA accessibility ramps, asphalt concrete paving and restriping of the roadway. A new center median island with landscaping and irrigation will also be built on 12th Avenue.
The project’s cost, including contingencies and $75,900 from the Gas Tax Reserves, is already part of this year’s budget. If approved, the project should begin in September.
Other items of new business include the installation of two new signs and repainting for Sensory Rock, a building within the Historic Overlay zone district, and the approval of out-of-state travel for Councilmember Francisco Ramirez.
The Hanford City Council will also recognize new Airport Manager, Robert Loogman, and new Firefighter, Scott Buckowski.
Afterwards, Kelley Quilty, Idalis Rubalcava and Chandler Wyand will be sworn in as police officers.
