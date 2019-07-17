LEMOORE — Councilmember Holly Blair’s seat was officially vacated Tuesday during the Lemoore City Council meeting.
City Manager Nathan Olson said that Tuesday marked Blair’s fifth missed meeting, which vacates any city council seat, according to City of Lemoore Rules of Conduct.
Lemoore resident Tom Reed commented on Holly Blair’s actions at the beginning of the meeting. Blair remains in jail after being arrested twice this summer on several felony charges.
“The second (council) vacancy should not be rejoiced,” Reed said. “We might never know why she acted in this matter...we should mention her in our prayers.”
The first city council vacancy is due to Councilmember Chad Billingsley’s resignation. Tuesday’s meeting was his last.
“The community as a whole has been supportive of each other, and that will help with some issues we have on council,” Billingsley said. “Thank you for your time and support.”
The City of Lemoore is accepting applications to fill the two vacant seats, which represent districts C and E, according to the city’s website.
Any residents interested in becoming a council member can apply online by 4 p.m. on July 31. Appointments of the two seats will be made at the next council meeting on Aug. 6.
During Tuesday’s meeting, city council also discussed a new housing development proposal.
Granville Homes proposed a new development north of town, near 18th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard. About 155 acres were purchased for the project, Olson said.
“We’re gridlocked to the west, and have had trouble annexing to the east,” Olson said. “So going north is really the place to go.”
The city is still early in the planning process and will need to go through environmental review first.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Glick also mentioned the need for a new air conditioning unit in the Civic Center.
The current unit broke on Saturday, he said. The recreation department has been looking through bids for a new one, but the cost will be around $20,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.