{{featured_button_text}}
Packed chambers

Two new council members will be appointed to Lemoore City Council on Tuesday, taking the place of past members Holly Blair and Chad Billingsley.

 Chelsea Shannon Staff Reporter

LEMOORE — City Manager Nathan Olson announced Friday that 13 candidates are running for two vacant seats on Lemoore City Council. 

There are four residents running for the vacant District C seat and nine for the District E seat, according to a media release. 

City council will appoint the new council members at its next meeting on Tuesday. 

The candidates will explain why they should be a part of Lemoore City Council during a study session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Council will then vote on the new members after the session during the regular meeting. 

Past council members Chad Billingsley and Holly Blair used to occupy the vacant District C and E seats.

Billingsley resigned in July and Blair lost her seat after missing five consecutive council meetings due to absences and her incarceration at Kings County Jail. 

The following Lemoore residents are running for the vacancies:

District C

Frank Gornick

Thomas Reed

Christopher Schalde

James Vigil

District E

Hugh Allen

Guadalupe Capozzi

James Kilner

Gwendolyn Sue Landrus

Patricia Matthews

John Plourde

Shelley Reese

Willard Rodarmel

Tegan Winters

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments