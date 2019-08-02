LEMOORE — City Manager Nathan Olson announced Friday that 13 candidates are running for two vacant seats on Lemoore City Council.
There are four residents running for the vacant District C seat and nine for the District E seat, according to a media release.
City council will appoint the new council members at its next meeting on Tuesday.
The candidates will explain why they should be a part of Lemoore City Council during a study session at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Council will then vote on the new members after the session during the regular meeting.
Past council members Chad Billingsley and Holly Blair used to occupy the vacant District C and E seats.
Billingsley resigned in July and Blair lost her seat after missing five consecutive council meetings due to absences and her incarceration at Kings County Jail.
The following Lemoore residents are running for the vacancies:
District C
Frank Gornick
Thomas Reed
Christopher Schalde
James Vigil
District E
Hugh Allen
Guadalupe Capozzi
James Kilner
Gwendolyn Sue Landrus
Patricia Matthews
John Plourde
Shelley Reese
Willard Rodarmel
Tegan Winters
