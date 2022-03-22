This class demonstrates Google’s unique capability to find ancestral data that is lost to the more traditional genealogy sites. Several Google apps are discussed: Google Images; Alerts; Books; Translate; You Tube; Maps; and Advanced Search, as well as Google’s connection to Wikipedia.
The Sequoia Genealogical Society meets in the Olympic Room, at the Tulare Public Library, 475 M Street (M Street and Cross Avenue), in Tulare. Meetings are at 6 p.m., the first Thursday evening, of each month. There is no cost to attend, and the public is welcomed. Parking at the library is free with handicapped parking available. For more information please phone (559) 685-4518
This program will be followed by a short refreshment time.