Good intent, but…

A Hanford boy refused treatment for injuries sustained when a friend Thursday attempted to give him a lift, but ran over him instead, California Highway Patrol reported today.
Debra Jean Cupps, 16, was driving west on Lacey Boulevard and saw Richard Garoogian, 15, walking near 12th Avenue, the patrol reported. She pulled off the road to give him a ride and her auto ended up striking the youth, the patrol said. No citations were issued.
— Hanford Sentinel
Jan. 22, 1971
