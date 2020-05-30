Golden State Farm Credit and CoBank donate $20,000 to local food banks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICO — Community food banks are experiencing a heightened demand for meals due to the impact of COVID19 and the job losses created by California’s “Stay at Home” order. In an effort to lend a hand, Golden State Farm Credit partnered with CoBank to donate a total of $20,000 to the following food banks: Central California Food Bank (CCFB), Kings Community Action Organization (KCAO), North State Food Bank, and the Salvation Army Redding Corps.

Since California’s Covid-19 “Stay at Home” mandate went into effect, the state’s food banks have seen a tremendous increase in demands. CCFB, which serves Fresno, Madera, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties, normally serves 280,000 people a month. Currently, they are experiencing a 50 to 100 percent increase in demand. CCFB reports that 25 percent of recipients are first-time users of their services. In April, KCAO increased the number of distributions to Kings County from six deliveries per month to 18.