Those highly noticeable big black tubes being placed in the Kern River at Coffee Road are the fulcrum in a full-court press by Buena Vista Water Storage District to keep as much water as possible in the county.

The western Kern County agricultural water district anticipates putting as many as 25 siphon tubes over what’s known as the “sand plug” next to the Coffee Road weir in the next few days in anticipation of the coming snow melt.

“The reason we’re being so aggressive with this is there is an urgency to create more storage in Lake Isabella,” said Terry Chicca, President of the Buena Vista board. “The more water we can get out of the reservoir before the big snow melt, the more they can maintain control over the dam.”

SJV Water is a nonprofit online news source dedicated to covering water in the San Joaquin Valley.

