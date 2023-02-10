The Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park is set to reopen on Saturday, according to the National Parks Service.
The Generals Highway above Hospital Rock has been closed since early January after severe road damage was caused by winter storms. The reopening will provide visitors access to the Giant Forest Museum, the General Sherman Tree and Wolverton snowplay area, but the portion of the highway between Sequoia and Kings Canyon remains closed for the winter season. Two other areas along the Generals Highway have significant damage and continue to be monitored.
The National Parks Service warned that visitors to the Giant Forest should expect winter conditions and drive with extreme caution. New road signs and barriers around certain undermined sections of the highway have been installed. One section of the highway was reduced to a single lane, causing estimated delays of 10 minutes. Two-lane traffic is not expected to be restored before May.