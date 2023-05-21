This week’s Thursday Night Market was themed Family Fun Night — something which Erin Vogel, a Cinnamon Elementary third-grade teacher, has lots of experience facilitating.
Vogel, a vendor at the market whose booth centers around books, would tell you that her main inspiration for setting up shop at the weekly venue was simply giving back to her students.
“I am the book lady, I’m a third-grade teacher, I’ve been teaching for 26 years, and I wanted to give books to my kids," said Vogel, as she helped a youngster at her booth looking for a Harry Potter book. "There’s nowhere to buy books, especially used books, so I started cleaning out my classroom, hitting the thrift stores, garage sales, and estate sales, so the majority of my books are between $1 to $2.”
Of the 900 books for sale at her booth, only a handful of them differ from that general price, said Vogel. She’s passionate about sharing literature with kids in the community and is excited to help anyone find their next favorite read.
“I can help you find books for kids, I do have books for adults, but it's mostly for kids because I love kids,” said Vogel.
Vogel is attending the Thursday Night Market as a vendor for the second year — she started halfway through last year's season — and her favorite aspects are the people and the amazing food, she said.
“I started in the middle of the summer last year, so really half a season, and now we're starting the second time around. This is so fun, the atmosphere, the people, everyone's so relaxed, the food, it's all just great,” said Vogel.
Editor's Note: The Hanford Sentinel will feature a short profile of Thursday Night Market vendors each week for the duration of the season.