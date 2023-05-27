Hanford's Thursday Night Market was themed after National Wine Day this week, and Colima was the spot where after a beverage, market-goers could be seen lining up to enjoy a quality meal.
Colima is a family-owned restaurant that has been in operation for 23 years in the Hanford area, and on market nights they specialize in making tacos and quesadillas.
Erica Torres says that her family has been bringing the Colima taco stand to the Thursday Night Market since 2011.
“We have been coming here since what feels like the start of the market here in Hanford,” said Torres, who can be seen at the front of the booth taking orders and making sure each customer is greeted with a friendly smile.
Colima believes in the importance of showing up to community events like the Thursday Night Market year after year because they know that their loyal customers will always show up.
“It’s always fun to see the usual customers who come back each week, I also really enjoy getting to meet new people. It’s great to feel the support from people who have been supporting us for so many years now,” said Torres.
Torres and her family agree that there's no place like the Thursday Night Market — for them, the atmosphere and entertainment are enough to keep them coming back.
“It's a fun atmosphere, Hanford is a small town, but everyone here knows and supports each other, people love coming out,” said Torres.
Editor's Note: The Hanford Sentinel will feature a short profile of Thursday Night Market vendors each week for the duration of the season.