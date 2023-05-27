Colima Tacos
Colima tacos stand can be found every week at the Thursday Night Market Place.

 David Moreno, Staff

Hanford's Thursday Night Market was themed after National Wine Day this week, and Colima was the spot where after a beverage, market-goers could be seen lining up to enjoy a quality meal.

Colima is a family-owned restaurant that has been in operation for 23 years in the Hanford area, and on market nights they specialize in making tacos and quesadillas.

Erica Torres says that her family has been bringing the Colima taco stand to the Thursday Night Market since 2011.

