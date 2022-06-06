In Kings County there are three main mosquito species of concern; Culex tarsalis, Culex pipiens, and the invasive Aedes Aegypti, according to officials at Kings Mosquito Abatement.
"The main concern we have with mosquitoes is that they carry diseases and can transmit them to humans. Diseases like the West Nile Virus, which is transmitted by the Culex varieties of mosquitoes, are the kind of things we track and are worried about," said Rosemary Rahn, of Kings County Public Health.
In an effort to reduce the occurrence of disease, Tulare County has elected to participate in a project that aims to reduce the population of the insect through the introduction of genetically modified males of the species.
The project has been headed by Oxitec, a biotech engineering company, and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. According to officials, the goal is to release the male mosquitoes, that can't bite, so that they breed with the females. Then the offspring will only reach maturity if they are male, lowering the population through a "self-limiting gene" passed along from the Oxitec mosquitoes.
There have yet to be any cases of West Nile in the county this year according to Rahn, however in 2021 there were seven human cases of West Nile in Kings County and 7,474 cases of the virus statewide.
The Ae. Aegypti mosquito is also known as the yellow fever mosquito, a name it gets from the disease it can carry.
According to officials, the main diseases the mosquito can carry are Zika Virus and Yellow Fever, neither of which have been reported in California to date. The mosquito is not native to California, but has been present since 2017, when it was first located in the state.
"The life cycle of a mosquito is rather short and only females bite, as they require blood to produce eggs. By reducing the amount of females in the population, we can reduce the possibility of diseases spreading," said a spokesperson from Tulare Mosquito Abatement.
Aedes aegypti is prevalent in the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran, said officials.
"This mosquito usually bites during the day, usually below your knee around the ankles. Aegypti mosquitoes breed in small containers of water, such as the saucers under potted plants, birdbaths, dog bowls, French drains, and tires. It can also breed indoors," according to Kingsmosquito.net, the website for Kings County Abatement.
There are ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites.
- Wear long sleeves and pants during dawn and dusk
- Clear away standing water
- Use EPA-registered active ingredients like DEET, picaridin and lemon eucalpytus in your insect repellents.
- Contact the vector and mosquito abatement agencies for your area if you are being bothered by mosquitoes in large numbers
For more information on West Nile in California, including current case information, you can visit westnile.ca.gov