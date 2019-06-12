Gallegos wins Peace Officer Merit Award

HANFORD — The Hanford Police Department would like to publicly congratulate School Resource Officer Nancy Gallegos, who will be receiving a national award for her dedication to her assigned school (Sierra Pacific High School), the Hanford Police Department and our community.
In April, Officer Gallegos was nominated by her supervisor and officers in the Hanford Police Department's school resource officer unit, along with school personnel from SPHS, for a national award through National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO).
Last month, the department received notification that Officer Gallegos was selected for the coveted 2019 Exceptional Service Award, which she will be receiving on June 24, 2019, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Officer Gallegos is dedicated to her position and strives to find new ways to make a difference in the community.
When Officer Gallegos learned that Chief Parker Sever was diagnosed with Stage IV colon cancer, she immediately began to think of ways to raise money for his family. She came up with the idea to sell t-shirts featuring a thin blue line flag, the chief's badge number and the heartfelt message, "In this Together", to make sure he knew he would not fight his battle alone.
When Officer Gallegos learned that the assistant principal of SPHS, Ellice Blevins, was battling Stage IV cancer of the intestines and liver, she also wanted to help out in any way that she could.
Aware that the annual Guns vs. Hoses (Police vs. Fire) game was approaching, Officer Gallegos made a motion to her union and the fire union, requesting proceeds from the game be donated to Blevins.
Blevins was touched by this gesture and in turn started a scholarship program for high school seniors who were affected in some way by cancer.
These are just two examples of Officer Gallegos' character, dedication, and desire to help others. A letter Officer Gallegos received from NASRO indicated, "Although we had many worthy nominations, your tremendous accomplishments stood out to the committee. You are indeed a shining example of the school resource officer program."
Officer Gallegos is excited and honored to travel to Tennessee to represent the Hanford Police Department and accept her award. She credits Officer Per Westlund for being a great mentor as an SRO and the late Ellice Blevins for providing her with extra motivation to do good in her community.
