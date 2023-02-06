The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that funeral services for slain Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. will be held at Selland Arena in Fresno on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

“Gonzalo Carrasco was a great human being with a great smile,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said in a press conference addressing Carrasco’s death on Friday. “I apologize, these times are difficult. The emotion gets in the way, but I want to ensure everyone knows that this young man came from a great family, his parents did everything right, he did everything right, and the biggest tragedy is that someone who did nothing right in their life took that greatness from this world.”

Carrasco's death in the line of service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 was a first in the Selma Police Department's more than 100-year history. After a homeowner waved down Carrasco while the officer was on patrol, he confronted a suspicious individual on a property on Pine Street.

