The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that funeral services for slain Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. will be held at Selland Arena in Fresno on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.
“Gonzalo Carrasco was a great human being with a great smile,” Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz said in a press conference addressing Carrasco’s death on Friday. “I apologize, these times are difficult. The emotion gets in the way, but I want to ensure everyone knows that this young man came from a great family, his parents did everything right, he did everything right, and the biggest tragedy is that someone who did nothing right in their life took that greatness from this world.”
Carrasco's death in the line of service on Tuesday, Jan. 31 was a first in the Selma Police Department's more than 100-year history. After a homeowner waved down Carrasco while the officer was on patrol, he confronted a suspicious individual on a property on Pine Street.
The individual was later identified as Nathaniel Dixon. Dixon allegedly fired several shots at Carrasco, who was transferred to Community Regional Medical Center but died from his injuries.
Dixon is being held in the Fresno County Jail without bail. The District Attorney’s office filed charges Friday against Dixon including murder, special circumstances and enhancements for the murder of a police officer and other charges related to the illegal discharge and possession of a firearm.
Carrasco was 24 years old and is survived by his pregnant girlfriend, parents, brother and sisters.
Last week hundreds honored Carrasco’s memory at a prayer vigil, the state Capitol flew flags at half-staff on the day after Carrasco’s death, and the Kings County Government Center installed and displayed blue lights in honor of Carrasco. Corcoran lit their city’s sign in blue lights, while the FBI, Rep. Jim Costa and the New York Police Department took to social media to express condolences to Carrasco’s family and Selma’s police department.
In the announcement for the funeral services, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office included a link to a fundraiser from Peace Officers Research Association of California designed to support Carrasco’s family and the Selma Police Association, who wrote in a Facebook post that they were “devastated by the death of one of our members.”
The fundraiser’s webpage said that all donations would be given to Carrasco’s family and aimed to raise $200,000. At the time of writing, $45,545.50 had been raised. Donations can also be mailed to the Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association.