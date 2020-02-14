Fundraiser to help fallen heroes families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There will also be several food vendors on site, including Fatte Albert’s Pizza and Chicken Shack, among others. Pescatore said the food vendors have also agreed to donate a percentage of their sales to the fundraiser, which will be divided between the Diaz and Temores families.

Pescatore said the community support has been great and he hopes interest continues to grow on this community event.

“At the end of the day, this community and Kings County take care of the people that take care of them,” Pescatore said.

Ward said the officers and the association really showed the type of people they are when they stepped up and thought of this idea to help others in their law enforcement and military family.

“I can’t say enough about how proud of them I am,” Ward said.

Ward said there are still open spots available for the event. She said people can come just for the cornhole tournament or just the brew fest, or they can do both.

Tickets are available in advance or at the door the day of the event.

Pescatore said the hope is to keep the fundraiser going in the future.

The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com

