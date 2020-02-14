Fundraiser to help fallen heroes families

LEMOORE — Following the losses of Lemoore Police Department Officer Jonathan Diaz in November and Navy Master-at-Arms Oscar Temores in December, the Lemoore Police Officers Association has decided to help their families with a fundraiser.
The Fallen Heroes Fundraiser cornhole tournament and brew fest will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Lemoore Recreation Center.
After the department lost Diaz, Sgt. Mark Pescatore said officers who worked with Diaz on the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force attended training and got to talking with other officers about what a great person and officer he was.
From there, the officers decided they wanted to put on a fundraiser to help Diaz’s family and kids and ease some of their burden, Pescatore said. After Temores, a Lemoore native, was killed while on patrol in Virginia, his family was also added to the fundraiser.
Wanting to do something a little different that other fundraisers, the Pescatore said the officers decided to have a cornhole tournament and brew fest.
The association reached out to Amy Ward, CEO of the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce, to help put the event together. Ward said Diaz was a friend and she was glad to help out in any way.
Pescatore said they reached out to some local breweries, which were on board right away. There will be beer from Hop Forged Brewing Company from Hanford, Tactical Ops Brewing from Clovis and Bird Street Brewing from Lemoore.
There will also be several food vendors on site, including Fatte Albert’s Pizza and Chicken Shack, among others. Pescatore said the food vendors have also agreed to donate a percentage of their sales to the fundraiser, which will be divided between the Diaz and Temores families.
Pescatore said the community support has been great and he hopes interest continues to grow on this community event.
“At the end of the day, this community and Kings County take care of the people that take care of them,” Pescatore said.
Ward said the officers and the association really showed the type of people they are when they stepped up and thought of this idea to help others in their law enforcement and military family.
“I can’t say enough about how proud of them I am,” Ward said.
Ward said there are still open spots available for the event. She said people can come just for the cornhole tournament or just the brew fest, or they can do both.
Tickets are available in advance or at the door the day of the event.
Pescatore said the hope is to keep the fundraiser going in the future.
The reporter can be reached at (559) 583-2423 or jzavala@hanfordsentinel.com