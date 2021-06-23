A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of the contractor killed in the West Hills Community College water tank rupture on Monday.
Mary Camacho, a family friend, set up the fundraiser to help cover the living expenses of carpenter Dion Jones’ wife and three children. Jones was a union carpenter who’d worked for J.R. Filanc Construction Co. Inc. in Escondido for nearly two decades. He'd been working on the water treatment plant project in Lemoore for eight months prior the explosion.
On Monday afternoon, Jones and his team were working at Station 7 Water Facility, across the street from the college in Lemoore. Jones was standing on a boom truck, trying to attach a flange to the tank when something inside of it ignited, lifting it approximately 70 feet into the air. As a result, 1.5 million gallons of water burst out, flipping the truck. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 41.
Figueroa Concrete Partners in Hanford was subcontracted by Filanc to help with the concrete. According to Ray Figueroa, the company president, work was wrapping up. During the time he was in Lemoore and Hanford, Figueroa says he got acquainted with Jones.
“He came over to my house,” Figueroa said. “He was actually away from home while he was working on the project, so had a little extra time on his hands. So he came by a couple of times and just visited — a little hangout after work.”
Regarding the work Jones did, Figueroa described him as professional and highly knowledgeable. He also became familiar with his hobbies and interests.
“He had a truck and it went fast and he always talked about his truck and the motor stuff that he was putting in and building and stuff like that,” Figueroa said. “He would send me pictures of the truck as he was fixing it up.”
As a thanks to Filanc for subcontracting them — and in consideration of Jones and his family — Figueroa Concrete Partners donated $1,500 to the GoFundMe effort. Filanc also donated $10,000.
"The unfortunate situation that results from any death is not something [where] you can put any monetary value to it," said Omar Rodea, Filanc's president. "All we're trying to do is assist in getting the family left behind by Dion some assistance to get through these difficult times."
The fundraising goal is $250,000. As of Wednesday afternoon it had reached over $26,000. Those interested in making a donation can do so at https://gofund.me/feb51c7c.
