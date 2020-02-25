Funding secured for 'phase one' of laundry building project

HANFORD — On a night where the past and future of China Alley met, a new tradition emerged to liven up the historic downtown district.
“An Evening in China Alley” served as both a 100th birthday celebration for Naomi Tagawa as well as the first in a series of annual events dedicated to raising funds to repair the Tagawa family business — the Kings Hand Laundry building — as well as other China alley landmarks.
“As of today, we’ve at least covered [the funds] for the foundation. That’s step one on the big thermometer we want to color in,” said event emcee, Phil Howard of CNH Productions.
Ahead of Tagawa’s 99th birthday one year ago, the China Alley Preservation Society announced that it would attempt to secure funding through donations to help restore the Kings Hand Laundry building. The nonprofit organization set the goal to raise funds for “phase one” by Tagawa’s 100th birthday.
Phase one of the project, which has now officially been funded, will see the restoration of the building’s balcony and porch as well as the construction of a foundation. The building, originally built by Tagawa’s father in the early 1900s, was built without a proper foundation and currently rests uneasily on the ground.
Arianne Wing, event organizer and China Alley Preservation Society board member, said that construction is expected to begin in the spring.
Ultimately, the restoration plans include turning the building into a museum that will preserve the history and contributions of the Tagawa family and of the Japanese community that helped establish Hanford.
Alicia Ramirez, a representative with the office of Assemblymember Rudy Salas, honored Tagawa.
“We’re here to celebrate the 100th birthday of Naomi Tagawa -- what a great milestone – and what she has done for the community is even more amazing. We appreciate you,” Ramirez said.
The crowd of hundreds then sang “Happy Birthday to You” to Tagawa, who had an ear-to-ear smile on her face for the entire length of the song.
Hundreds bought tickets to the event, wherein the original L.T. Sue Herb building was open for visitors to get a look at. The Taoist Temple Museum and Gift Shop were also open. Wing prepared her family’s escargot, made famous during the heyday of the Imperial Dynasty restaurant.
To donate to the Save the Laundry Building Project visit https://www.chinaalley.com/ or send a check or money order to P.O. Box 728 Hanford, CA 93232. The China Alley Preservation Society’s 501(c) number is 77-0026558.