Funding secured for 'phase one' of laundry building project

HANFORD — On a night where the past and future of China Alley met, a new tradition emerged to liven up the historic downtown district.

“An Evening in China Alley” served as both a 100th birthday celebration for Naomi Tagawa as well as the first in a series of annual events dedicated to raising funds to repair the Tagawa family business — the Kings Hand Laundry building — as well as other China alley landmarks.

“As of today, we’ve at least covered [the funds] for the foundation. That’s step one on the big thermometer we want to color in,” said event emcee, Phil Howard of CNH Productions.

Ahead of Tagawa’s 99th birthday one year ago, the China Alley Preservation Society announced that it would attempt to secure funding through donations to help restore the Kings Hand Laundry building. The nonprofit organization set the goal to raise funds for “phase one” by Tagawa’s 100th birthday.

Phase one of the project, which has now officially been funded, will see the restoration of the building’s balcony and porch as well as the construction of a foundation. The building, originally built by Tagawa’s father in the early 1900s, was built without a proper foundation and currently rests uneasily on the ground.

