An informational presentation about the Neighbor Bowl scoreboard will be heard by the Hanford Joint Union High School board Tuesday, and the board will consider final approval of the Neighbor Bowl Remodel Project.

The meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.

The district will be accepting bids for the Neighbor Bowl Scoreboard Replacement Project on April 4, at 2 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you