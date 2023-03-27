An informational presentation about the Neighbor Bowl scoreboard will be heard by the Hanford Joint Union High School board Tuesday, and the board will consider final approval of the Neighbor Bowl Remodel Project.
The meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.
The district will be accepting bids for the Neighbor Bowl Scoreboard Replacement Project on April 4, at 2 p.m.
Funding for the scoreboard project will be coming from the building reserves fund.
The district advertised for bids on the Neighbor Bowl Remodel Project in March and received two bids, according to the staff report. The project will be funded through school facilities program savings from HM Modernization and HW Modernization, as well as from the bond and building reserve funds.
The lowest base bid and options for a seal coat for the home side asphalt paving, a resurface of the all-weather track and over-sized bowl name signage came from Ardent General for a total of $11,052,140.
Board members are also set to take action on the Transportation Plan for 2022-23, which will allocate $783,016.72 to transportation resources in the General Fund.
For information only, goal two of the 2022-23 Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP) will be presented to the board, and is centered around fostering an engaging culture that supports parent participation, equity, student safety, and school connectedness.
Also Tuesday, staff recommends the board approve the Adventist Health clinical affiliation agreement, which has already been signed by the superintendent.
The agreement is for students enrolled in the Hanford West High School Medical Academy to participate in externships within Adventist Health for the 2023-24 school year.
Board members will also review a position description for an interpreter for the deaf. The district and the California School Employees Association have entered into a memorandum of understanding to revise the job description for the position.
The increased cost from range 26 to range 30 is $5,350 per interpreter. If all three vacancies are filled the total cost to the district will be $16,050.