Funding for $1.1 million in upgrades to Hanford High School's cafeteria will be considered by the Joint Union High School District board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.

The replacement project was initially advertised in May of 2022 as covering the replacement of the Hanford High School cafeteria heating, ventilation, and air conditioning plus the window systems.

