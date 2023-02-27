Funding for $1.1 million in upgrades to Hanford High School's cafeteria will be considered by the Joint Union High School District board at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The meeting will be held at the district office, 823 W. Lacey Blvd., starting at 6 p.m.
The replacement project was initially advertised in May of 2022 as covering the replacement of the Hanford High School cafeteria heating, ventilation, and air conditioning plus the window systems.
The board held bids June 6, 2022, however no bids were received. The district then decided to separate the projects and held a new bid, which opened on Feb 14, 2023. The replacement project received four bids.
The original budget for the project was $750,000, the lowest bid was $1,048,179 which includes an additional $86,000 for new roofing of the Main Hall building. Funding for the project comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The administration recommends the approval of the lowest bid to American, Inc., for a total of $1,134.179.
The board will also consider a bid for the cafeteria window replacement project, at an estimated cost of $680,000. The original budget was $250,000.
Both projects are projected to start construction during the summer break this year.
The board is also scheduled to consider annual safety plan revisions —California Education 32286 requires the district’s comprehensive safety plan be updated annually by March 1.
Additionally, a job description for the position of intervention coordinator is on the docket for consideration. The intervention coordinator position would be directly responsible to the continuation high school principal at an annual cost of $163,734.74. Salary for the position would be $120,224 plus other benefits totaling $43,510.74.
The board will also hear updates regarding the Neighbor Bowl remodel project. The district is set to hold an opening bid for the project on March 13. The results will be presented the following day at the March 14 board meeting.
The Neighbor Bowl remodel project is set to be funded through the School Facilities Program savings from Hanford High modernization and Hanford West modernization, as well as from bond and building reserve funds.