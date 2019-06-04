HANFORD — The Hanford City Council has a full agenda set for Tuesday, complete with recognitions, a public hearing and several items of new business to discuss.
There will be one public hearing regarding a request to amend the city’s municipal code to permit businesses like colleges; exercise studios; large health facilities; business support services; medical offices; professional and commercial offices; laboratories; government offices; furniture stores; landscape nurseries; banks and credit unions – secondary branch; payday lenders; tailoring and food catering in the Regional Commercial zone district.
Staff is recommending that the Council continue the public hearing until the next meeting on June 18.
General business items to also be discussed include:
- Authorizing the city’s entry into an exercise of Joint Powers Agreement regarding the California Choice Energy Authority and taking further related actions.
- Direction regarding Community Development fee schedule, including planning, building, code enforcement and cannabis.
- Direction to staff regarding the development of a Landscape and Lighting Assessment District in preparation for the acquisition and development of a park in an existing neighborhood.
There will also be several recognitions given during the meeting. Mikayla Contreras will be recognized for winning Miss Teen California United States, while April Silva and Melissa Simas will both be recognized for their outstanding leadership.
In a study session before the regular meeting, Council will receive an update on Community Choice Aggregation with Lancaster Choice Energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.