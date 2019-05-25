Bank of the Sierra recently awarded a $5,000 Sierra Grant to Friends of the Kings County Library. Mark Ulibarri, Hanford branch market president at Bank of the Sierra, recently presented the award to Friends president Carol Dias and founding member Wilma Humason in the Children’s Room at the Hanford Library.
“Our grant selection committee is eager to support programs that help our communities grow and prosper; helping thousands of kids keep up their reading skills is important to their future and the region,” said Ulibarri while presenting the congratulatory jumbo check.
The funds will be used to provide educational enrichment programs during the county-wide Children’s Summer Reading Program. “It’s Showtime at Your Library” will be held June 8th through July 27th.
Friends of the Kings County Library is a nonprofit community benefit organization made up of volunteers who serve as ambassadors, advocates, and fundraisers for the Libraries. They conduct used book sales and act as hosts at Library events. Friends of the Kings County Library can be contacted at 559-362-1254.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.