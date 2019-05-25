{{featured_button_text}}
Friends of the Kings County Library

Bank of the Sierra market president Mark Ulibarri presented a Sierra Grant to Friends of the Kings County Library president, Carol Dias, Wilma Humason a founding member of the Friends, and Natalie Rencher, Kings County Library Director. They are pictured in the Children’s Room at the Hanford Branch Library. The grant will help pay for this year’s Children’s Summer Reading Program.

 Contributed

Bank of the Sierra recently awarded a $5,000 Sierra Grant to Friends of the Kings County Library. Mark Ulibarri, Hanford branch market president at Bank of the Sierra, recently presented the award to Friends president Carol Dias and founding member Wilma Humason in the Children’s Room at the Hanford Library.

“Our grant selection committee is eager to support programs that help our communities grow and prosper; helping thousands of kids keep up their reading skills is important to their future and the region,” said Ulibarri while presenting the congratulatory jumbo check.

The funds will be used to provide educational enrichment programs during the county-wide Children’s Summer Reading Program. “It’s Showtime at Your Library” will be held June 8th through July 27th.

Friends of the Kings County Library is a nonprofit community benefit organization made up of volunteers who serve as ambassadors, advocates, and fundraisers for the Libraries. They conduct used book sales and act as hosts at Library events. Friends of the Kings County Library can be contacted at 559-362-1254.

