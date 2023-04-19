“The Spring Book Sale is put on by the Friends of the Kings County Library, and we sell used books, music CDs, and DVDs and almost everything is $1,” said Ashely Nuhfer, a librarian for the Kings County Library.
The Friends of the Kings County Library is a member-supported nonprofit organization that advocates, fundraises, and provides critical support for the Kings County Library.
The nonprofit organization was formed in 1984, with the purpose of fostering and focusing the community's interest in the Kings County Library.
The Hanford Branch of the Kings County Library is home to two annual book sales, one in the fall and another in the spring.
“The purpose of the book sales is to raise funds for the Friends of the Library, these funds help to pay for our summer reading programs. So, all the fun shows that we have at the Hanford and Lemoore Civic Centers, also at the Stratford, Kettleman, Armona, and Avenal Libraries,” said Nuhfer.
Nufer encourages residents to take advantage of the book sale, saying that besides the low prices, locals are also funding reading programs that benefit children in the community.
“If you're looking for some new entertainment books, music, and movies you really can't beat the price, and it feels good to know that it is going towards a good cause,” said Nufer.
Next week also marks the start of National Library Week, and all Kings County branches will be celebrating with fine forgiveness.
County residents can walk into any Kings County Library location between April 23-29 and have up to $25 in existing fines waived.
Residents may also bring in any overdue library items and have those fines waived, along with free library card replacements all week.