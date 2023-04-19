Kings County Hanford Branch Library

The Hanford Public Library is located at 401 N. Douty St., and the Spring Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 29.

 Jesse Stone, Staff

Friends of the Kings County Library will host their annual Spring Book Sale at the Hanford Branch Library on April 29.

“The Spring Book Sale is put on by the Friends of the Kings County Library, and we sell used books, music CDs, and DVDs and almost everything is $1,” said Ashely Nuhfer, a librarian for the Kings County Library.

