Members of the Friends of the Kings County Library gathered at the Hanford branch on Wednesday evening to celebrate their 40 years as an organization.
The group formed in the wake of California’s Proposition 13 in 1978, which reduced the amount of money from homeowners' property taxes, resulting in less money for things like county libraries around the state.
The “Friends” as well as their supporters and family met on Wednesday evening to reminisce about the past and talk about plans for the future of the seven branches of the Kings County libraries. The plans include a mobile library, which will be able to reach areas where residents might have difﬁculty gaining access to books from the local branches.